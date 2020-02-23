On the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2020, Clarence Clifford Ostrander Jr., passed away unexpectedly at Towanda Memorial Hospital. He was 72 years of age. Born Aug. 15, 1947 in Troy, he was the son of Clarence C. and Bertha Ann (Roupp) Ostrander Sr. Known to many as “JR,” he served our country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. Clarence was employed as an over-the-road truck driver. He was a longtime New York Giants football fan He also was a NASCAR fan and in earlier years had his own race car which he drove at Dunn Hill Raceway. JR was an avid competitive bowler at Terrace Lanes in Troy for over 50 years. He also enjoyed playing Euchre and was known as an all around handyman. He also had a special place in his heart for his pets, especially his favorite dog, Jemma.
He is survived by his beloved companion of 30 years, Deborah Isaacs of Canton and her children, Daniel Isaacs of Florida and Dawn Oyero of West Virginia; his son, Tony (and Tiffany) Ostrander of Canton; daughter, Tanya Pruyne and fiance, Nick Tedesco of Columbia Cross Roads; brothers, Harold “Sonny” (and Joan) Ostrander of Wellsburg, New York, and Bob Ostrander of Columbia Cross Roads; sisters, Gerry “Sis” (and Bill) Flannery of Mercer, and Linda (and Fred) Richter of Canton; grandchildren, Tanisha Ostrander, Kyle Pruyne, Hunter Ostrander, Marissa Ostrander and Kaitlyn Ostrander; three great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence C. Ostrander Sr.; his mother, Bertha Ann Ostrander; brother, Howard Ostrander and his wife, Martha.
In keeping with JR’s wishes there will be no formal services. There will be a celebration of his life with a dinner served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Canton Lodge No. 429, Loyal Order of Moose, 41 Sullivan Street, Canton.
The family will provide the flowers, and suggests that memorial contributions in JR’s name be directed to Canton Lodge No. 429 L.O.O.M., visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
