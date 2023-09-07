Clarence Mark Guthrie, a well-known Bradford County resident, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the age of 90. He was born on April 18, 1933, at home in Springfield Township, the youngest son of the late Lewis and Evelyn (Bourdette) Guthrie. Ozzie graduated from Troy High School, a member of the class of 1952. Upon graduation from high school, he worked for Miles Stone Oliver Equipment, Rush Gates Lumber Mill, and on the farm of John Harkness. On July 3, 1955, Ozzie married Sally Ann Thorp, a local farmer’s daughter, at Leona United Methodist Church. He started work at PennDOT as a laborer in 1957, and over the years worked his way up to becoming a garage supervisor and manager in Towanda, PA.
Ozzie retired from PennDOT after 33 years and began working in the mornings, opening at Troy Suds for owner Troy Schoenly. He had breakfast with “the guys” (and you know who you are!) at Troy Lunch every workday. Ozzie was a skilled mechanic and could repair anything that needed fixing. He was often called upon by local farmers to use his welding truck to repair machines in the field, to dig foundations for homes with his bulldozer and loader, or to haul many loads of stone with his dump truck. In 1990, Ozzie was elected Township Supervisor and served Springfield Township for 30 years. He enjoyed playing softball and bowling in his earlier years. Ozzie was a member of the IOOF Springfield, a member and trustee of Leona United Methodist Church, and a supporter of the Troy Lions Club. Most of all, he loved the cottage at Lake Ondawa where lots of family and friends gather.
Ozzie is survived by his wife Sally at home, daughters, LuAnn Sakers of Canton, PA, and Terri S. (Rich Daum) Madigan of North Orwell, PA; three grandsons, Dr. Jason (Kelly) Madigan of Lock Haven, PA, Byron R. (Amber) Madigan of Cascade, MD, and Nicholas S. (Nina) Sakers of Canton, PA; three great grandchildren, Ethan and Emme Madigan of Lock Haven, PA, and Moriah L. Madigan of Cascade, MD; sister-in-law, Cheryl Guthrie; brothers-in-law, Frank (Michele) Thorp, Robert Scott (Carlene) Thorp, Todd Baldwin (Deirdre) Thorp; sister-in-law, Betty Lou (Donald) Harkness; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Aaron and Greg Guthrie. He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth and Tom Guthrie; sister-in-law, Edna Guthrie; father- and mother-in-law, Robert & Lucile Thorp; sister- and brother-in-law, D. Jean Thorp Brobst and Barry Brobst. He leaves a void in our hearts and will be forever missed.
Friends and Family are invited to call on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Leona Open Arms Ministry, 339 Leona Road, Columbia Crossroads PA, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM. A dinner will be held following the service at the Troy Vets Club, 183 Veterans Drive, Troy, PA. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
