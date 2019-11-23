Clarence R. Atwood, age 76, of Troy, began walking his dog (Spirit) in heaven on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1942 in West Hill, New York, a son of Clarence and Edith (Robbins) Atwood. Clarence was the faithful, giving, and loving companion of Donna R. Foulkrod who he married on July 7, 1972. He provided for his mother after his father’s tragic and deadly tractor accident. Clarence was the very caring father of Kathy Jo and Alfred.
Clarence was a member of the Austinville Union Church. He worked at several different places including Ingersol Rand in Painted Post/Corning, American La France in Elmira, GE Foundry, Trinity Foundry (formerly GE) in Elmira, various farmers from Springfield, and the Animal Care Sanctuary for 19 years before retiring. Clarence loved to walk his dog and would help anyone. He would give his last penny to anyone who needed it and not think anything of it.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Alfred James Atwood of Troy; daughter, Kathy Jo Atwood of Williamsport; sister and brother-in-law, Betsy and Bill Dehn of Spencerville, Maryland; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Harry McClure of Horseheads, New York. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alfred James Atwood, and sisters, Violet Taft and Bernice Babcock Barnes.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the Austinville Union Church, 2977 Austinville Road, Troy. Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family, www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
