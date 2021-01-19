Clarence “Tuff” Brown, 92, husband of the late Neva (Forrest) Brown, a long-time resident of the Shunk, Pennsylvania area, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at the Dar-way Nursing Facility in Estella.
Clarence was the youngest of seven children born to Hurley and Blanch (Bartlow) Brown. He was born Dec. 27, 1928 at the family home in Shunk, known as the “Old Homestead.” He attended Estella High School. Tuff was employed as a log truck driver and worked in two different saw mills in his earlier years. Later in his life he worked at PennDot in Laporte as a machinery operator for many years until his retirement in 1981. Clarence proudly served our country in the United States Army from Sept. 1948 – Sept. 1951. He was stationed in Germany and served during the Korean War era. He was a member of the American Legion Post 452 in Mildred and the Moose Lodge 113 in Danville.
Clarence was a passionate outdoorsman. He loved hunting and salmon fishing in Pulaski, New York. He was a talented mechanic and liked to tinker on anything he could. There was nothing Tuff couldn’t fix, once tearing down an old barn and rebuilding it by memory. Most importantly he cherished his family and his home.
Surviving Clarence are his daughters, Marsha (Harold) Benson of Canton and Roxanna (William) Harkness of Murrieta, California; grandchildren, Ronnie (Connie) Benson of Cogan Station, Travis (Maya) Harkness of San Ramon, California; granddaughter-in-law, Shannon (Jesse) Escalante of Lowell, Vermont; eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents and wife Neva, Clarence was predeceased by a son, Royce Brown and siblings, Letha Warren, Elizabeth Brown, Elwood Brown, Jesse Brown, Ellis Brown, Aaron Brown and Kenneth Brown.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton, with military honors accorded. Burial will be in the Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery, Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
