Clark F. Dunbar, 68, beloved husband of Janet (Griffin) Dunbar, of Troy Township, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 5, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Clark’s life will immediately follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Allen Hulslander, officiating. Due to the current Covid Delta strain, the family suggests, out of respect of other’s well-being, that you consider wearing a mask while attending services.
Family will provide flowers; please consider a memorial donation in Clark’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be announced in the next edition of this paper.
Friends are invited to share memories and condolences by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.