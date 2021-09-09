Clark F. Dunbar, 68, of Troy Township, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, Sept. 5, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Clark was born in Troy on Dec. 7, 1952, he was a son of the late Lester and Christine (Vanhorn) Dunbar. As a young man, Clark grew up on the family’s homestead on Mud Creek Road near East Troy. He later graduated with his fellow classmates from the Troy Area High School in 1970.
Following graduation, Clark was employed at the local A&P Grocery stores. Subsequently, he joined Seeley’s Petroleum in Troy, eventually becoming owner and operator. Most recently he was employed by HRI of Williamsport for over 20 years until retirement.
Clark was a talented archer and owned the Troy Archery Shop in Troy for several years. On March 10, 2002 he married the former, Janet Griffin in East Troy, together they have shared nearly 20 years of devoted marriage.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved all God’s nature. Clark was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge of the outdoors with his family and friends alike. He possessed a knack for solving problematic situations and getting things done when needed. Cark designed and completed his cabin where he took pleasure spending time and being with family and friends. In earlier years, he enjoyed owning and racing Jeeps.
Surviving are; wife Janet, children; Beth (Stephen) Ward, Mary Dunbar and Anna (Coleton Filson) Dunbar all of Troy, grandchildren; Nicholas and Christine, siblings; Mary Jean (Ron) Ayres of Troy, Lynelle Anderson of Canton, mother in law, Beverly Griffin of Canton, brothers in law, Gary Smith, Scott Griffin and Ken Griffin, several nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and his dog, Daisy.
Besides his parents, Clark was predeceased by his son, Layton Matthew Dunbar, sister, Donna Smith, brother Layton Dunbar, brother in law, John Anderson and father in law, Gray Griffin.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Clark’s life will immediately follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Allen Hulslander, officiating. Due of the current Covid Delta strain the family suggests, out of respect of other’s well-being, that you consider wearing a mask while attending services.
Family will provide flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Clark’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Friends are invited to share memories and condolences by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
