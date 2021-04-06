Clarke D. Davis, age 82, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home, early Monday morning, April 5, 2021, with his son Scott at his side.
Clarke was born on Jan. 24, 1939 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Myron K. Davis, who passed away in 2003, and the late Elizabeth “Betty” M. Cruver Davis, who passed away in 1994. Clarke grew up in the Laceyville and Wyalusing areas. He was a graduate of the Wyalusing High School, with the class of 1957. While in high school, he was a member of the first Wyalusing High School football team. A few years after graduating from high school, he was inducted in the U.S Army in 1962 and served his country until 1964. Clarke was also a member of the Army Reserves until 1968.
After returning to the area after the service, Clarke was employed at GTE Sylvania, and later at Osram Sylvania, in Towanda, for over 25 years, retiring in 1993. After his retirement, he later was employed by the Towanda Country Club, working in the Pro Shop, for 15 years, and most recently with the Wyalusing Municipal Authority for close to 10 years.
Clarke was a member of the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion, in Black Walnut, Pennsylvania. Clarke was mostly known for his passion for high school wrestling. He was a long-time follower of the Wyalusing Wrestling Program, where he would be seen at almost every match throughout the years, until ill health prevented him from attending. Not only was he an avid Wyalusing fan, but a great follower of most of the District 4 teams. Clarke was the original writer of Wrestlers Corner, a weekly article that was published in the Towanda Daily Review for many years. Clarke also wrote articles for the Pennsylvania Wrestling News. Clarke was very knowledgeable about the wrestlers of the Northern Tier League, and all of District 4 and surrounding districts. Clarke, along with Bill Ennis, were awarded by Pennsylvania Wrestling for their special contributions to Wrestling, in 1986.
Clarke was also inducted into the Wyalusing Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the North Section Wrestling Hall of Fame. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and especially fishing, taking his family on yearly fishing trips into Canada. He was also an avid golfer, at many of the area’s courses, and having the excitement of getting a Hole in One, at the Nichols Country Club, playing in the Sylvania Golf League. Clarke also enjoyed many golf trips to Myrtle Beach with many of his buddies for a number of years.
Surviving is his son and his wife, Scott and Jeannie Davis of Athens, Pennsylvania; and his granddaughters, Olivia Davis, of Athens, Kasandra Valdez, Michelle Michaels, Taylor Weber and Katelyn Davis, all of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; and his grandsons, Branden Davis, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Dylan Davis and Sean Davis, both of Tunkhannock; and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, David Davis, of Baltimore, Maryland, Mike Davis, of Wyalusing and Lloyd Davis, of Athens; and his sister, Suzanne Davis of Detroit, Michigan; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special caregiver, Kathy Davis, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Kimberly Ann “Kimi” Davis, who passed away on Sept. 17, 2018, and Michelle Lynn Davis, who passed away on April 19, 1964; and his sons, Michael Davis, who passed away on May 26, 2009, and Clarke David Davis, who passed away on Oct. 20, 1968.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, with Rev. Jane Oborski of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home, from noon until the time of the service on Friday. Graveside Military services will be conducted by the members of the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion, the Dennis Strong Post #457 American Legion, and the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post 3583.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Wyalusing Wrestling Booster Club, PO Box 652, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
