Claudette Marie Venturi Stephani passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 82.
Born on April 1, 1937 in Hackensack, New Jersey, Claudette is the daughter of the late Thomas and Alene Widestrom Venturi Hardy and the late John Venturi. She graduated from Teaneck High School in Teaneck, New Jersey. She married Theodore Stephani on June 15, 1957. Together they moved to Columbia Cross Roads to raise their five children.
Claudette was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Troy, Pennsylvania, and served on the Vestry for many years. Besides raising her family, Claudette enjoyed being a dairy farmer, worked as a nurse’s aide at the Troy Community Hospital, and later was a manager at the Senior Centers at Hillcrest in Troy, Pennsylvania, and the Canton Senior Center in Canton, Pennsylvania. She was a woman who lived-out her faith and was always ready with a kind smile and words of encouragement for anyone who knew her.
Claudette is survived by her children, Kevin (Glenda) Stephani, Donna (Robert) Van Blarcom, Michael Stephani, Nancy (Richard) Zicker, and Christopher Stephani; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, including her special nephew, Jim Wilhelm. She is preceded in death by parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Arthur Wilhelm; her sister-in-law, Ann Stephani; and her great-grandson, Theo Yale Brawn.
Claudette’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 130 Elmira St., Troy, PA 16947. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA 16947.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
