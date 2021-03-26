Claudia Jean (Wooster) Blaney died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on March 23, 2021. Claudia was born Nov. 7, 1950 in Troy Pennsylvania, graduated from Canton High School in 1968, and later graduated from the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She enjoyed her career as an R.N. and is fondly remembered by many for the years she spent supervising and training both nurses and nurses’ aides.
Claudia married Gary Blaney in March of 1972. They settled in their home on Upper Mountain Road in 1977, raising their two children and enjoying countless afternoons with their five grandchildren at their home on the hill. Claudia loved cheerleading and enjoyed coaching many Canton cheerleaders from a young age through high school. She was a member of the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church who enjoyed reading in her swing, spending time with family, rooting for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, and playing cards.
Claudia is predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Edna Wooster, and brother Edward Wooster.
Claudia is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, two children Bob (Cassi) Blaney and Jenn (Kevin) Kropf, both of LeRoy, PA, five grandchildren, Emily, Melanie, Tyler, Gabe, and Remy, sister Karen Wright of South Williamsport, PA, and two brothers, John (Sally) Wooster of Frederick, MD, and Dale (Brenda) Wooster of Troy, PA, together with several nieces and nephews. For more information visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
