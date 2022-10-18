Clayton Thomas “Tom” Johnson, 79, of Asylum Township, PA passed away early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Clayton was born in Sayre on March 20, 1943, the son of Clayton C. Johnson and Gladys P. (Allen) Johnson. He was a 1961 graduate of Towanda High School and later served with the U.S. Army from January 21, 1963 to October 27, 1965 during the Vietnam War. Clayton worked for a brief time with his father at the family service station and garage in Wysox and at GTE Sylvania in Towanda. He later worked at Wysox Sand and Gravel, drove milk truck for the Pelton Family in Franklindale and was a heavy equipment operator for Wyoming Sand and Stone for many years. Clayton was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, AM Vets Asylum Post No. 187, and the Towanda Gun Club.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter. Clayton was a NASCR fan and enjoyed attending stock car races.
Surviving are his daughters; Tonia Harned and husband Alec of Herrickville, Tina Pickett and husband Stephen of Sugar Run, grandsons, Mitchell (Taylor) Pickett and Cody Pickett, granddaughters, Savanna Cobb and Rachel Cobb, great grandchildren, Easton, Olivia, and Creu, his brothers, Erling E. “Jug” Johnson and wife Julia of Durell, Wayne L. Johnson and wife Susan of Asylum Township, sisters, Virginia A. “Ginger” O’Connor of Asylum Township, Sheila I. Evans and husband George of East Towanda, foster sister, Valerie DiVenti, former spouse, Sandra Johnson of Wysox, caregiver, Jackie Clark of New York, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, a special niece, Wendy Gerrity and husband Mike, and many good friends.
Clayton was predeceased by his father, Clayton Charles Johnson, mother, Gladys P. Allen Johnson Derr, stepfather, Edward W. “Hank” Derr, brother-in-law, Dennis F. “Denny” O’Connor, and good friend, Warren Overpeck. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, according full military honors. The family suggests that contributions be directed to American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 or AM Vets Asylum Post No. 187, 97 Echo Beach Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Clayton Thomas Johnson.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.