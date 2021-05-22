Clayton Welles Jr., age 93, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on May 19, 2021.
Born May 9,1928, son of Clayton Welles and Julia Campbell Welles, Cap graduated from Wyalusing High School, Class of 1946. Although blind in one eye since the age of 5, he lettered in baseball and basketball. He attended Mansfield State and graduated from the Wyoming Seminary School of Business.
On August 21,1949 he married Betty Bennett of Wyalusing. Together they were proud parents of Polly Anne (Long), Priscilla (Hanzok), Clayton III, Christopher, and Mark. He was the grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 26 and great-great grandfather of 2.
After working at the People State Bank for two years, he would work at Welles Mill Company for 42 years, later becoming part owner. Cap was a director of the Peoples State Bank for 42 years – serving as the President and Chairman of the Board.
As president of the Booster Club, Cap was instrumental in buying land and erecting a building for the wrestling team. Cap joined the Rainbow Club in 1949 and the Masonic Lodge the same year. He was instrumental in organizing the Wyalusing Industrial Corp and was secretary for 50 years. He also served on the Borough Council and the Wyalusing School Board.
Cap was a charter member of the French Azilum Inc. and served on the board of directors. He belonged to the Towanda Country Club for many years. He was also a longtime member of the Wyalusing Methodist Church. After retirement, he and Betty enjoyed many years of winter months (and later full time) at the Peridia Golf and Country Club community in Bradenton, Florida.
As to Clayton’s wishes, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bradenton Hospice House 2504, 34th Avenue W., Bradenton, FL 34205-3617 or Bradenton River Presbyterian Church, 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, FL 34203.
