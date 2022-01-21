Clemence J. Wells Chosich of Wyalusing passed away quietly in her sleep at the Bradford County Manor on Saturday, January 15, 2021. She was 89 years old.
Clemence was born to the late C. Edward and Florence M. (Reynolds) Johnson of Ulster, PA, on April 21, 1932. She graduated from East Smithfield High School in 1951. In her later years her main interests were in family, grandchildren, and especially her great granddaughters Miriaha and Lily Myers.
Surviving are her children, Cynthia Ann Stalford, David Vern Wells, step-daughter Lynda C. Myers, all of the Wyalusing area, and step-son Michael Chosich of Pueblo, CO. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and her brother Edwin Johnson of SC.
Clemence was predeceased by her brother Charles W. Johnson of VA, sister Marjorie M. French of Wyalusing, PA, husbands, David G. Wells of Wyalusing and Dragolyub “Steve” Chosich originally of NJ. And also by sons-in-law, William H. Stalford of Wyalusing and David I. Myers of NJ.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853. There will be no viewing or services by the request of the deceased.
In memory of Clemence and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPS Ambulance Association, Attn: Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837.
