Cleon D Canfield, age 76, of Laceyville, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.
Cleon was born on July 4, 1943, in South Auburn, the son of Frederick Canfield and Nettie Whipple Canfield. He joined the United States Army where he earned the rank of Specialist 5 while serving his country.
Cleon was employed as a truck driver and drove for several companies including Whipple Bros. Lumber, Herb Gleason, both of Laceyville, and Taylor Beef, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, before joining Penn’s Best Trucking, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, where he drove for 23 years and retired in 2016.
He was a member of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church as well as the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion, in Black Walnut, Pennsylvania. He treasured his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their various sporting events, as well as fishing and hunting with his grandson, Ace.
Cleon is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Patricia L. Hitchcock Canfield, of Laceyville, whom he married on Oct. 14, 1967; his son, Dale Canfield (Karen) of Meshoppen; daughter-in-law, LaDeane Canfield of Laceyville; grandchildren, Donean Canfield and Ricky Lindblad of Wyalusing; Erin Canfield of Laceyville; Atkinson (Ace) Canfield and Rachel Chagrin of Laceyville; and Toni Franklin, of Meshoppen; and his brother, Tracey Canfield of Tunkhannock.
Cleon was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Canfield (d. 1975; his mother, Nettie Canfield (d. 2004); his sister, Marlene Colegrove (d. 2007); his brother-in-law, Joe Colegrove (d. 2007); his nephews, Mike Colegrove (d. 2007), and Robbie Colegrove (d. 2013); his father-in-law, John Hitchcock (d. 2001) and mother-in-law, Genevieve Hitchcock, (d. 2002).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Dolly Tarreto of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church officiating. Military honors preceding the funeral will be conducted by the members of Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion, Black Walnut; Dennis Strong American Legion Post #457, of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; and the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post #3583, of Mehoopany, Pennsylvania. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evening, Jan. 23, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cleon’s name, may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St. Dunmore, PA 18510.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
