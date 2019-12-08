Clifford E. Bennett, 82, of Sheshequin Township, went to be with his Lord on Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1937 in Sayre, the son of the late Jennie Abrams Bennett and Chester Bennett of Wilmot. Clifford graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School in 1955 and then joined the U.S. Navy. Clifford retired from Kennedy Value in Elmira, New York following 22 years of service. He was an active partner in the Sunflower Acres Family Campground in Addison, New York, for the past 23 years. Clifford married the love of his life, Ida Hite Bennett, on Sept. 24, 1960, at the Evergreen Christian Church, and they recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. He was an active member of the Ulster United Methodist Church. Clifford enjoyed doing chicken barbecues for church events and at the campground. He enjoyed working at the campground, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Ida Hite Bennett; son, Brion (Paula) Bennett of Towanda; daughter, Laura (Bill) Herald of Bloomsburg; grandsons, Nicholas Bennett of Athens, and Andrew Bennett of Seattle, Washington; granddaughter, Katie Herald of Bloomsburg; brother, William Bennett; sisters-in-law, Joyce Bennett of Endicott, New York, and Cindy Hunt of Washington, New York; brother-in-law, Floyd Heim of New Era; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Earl and Marian Swackhamer and Clifford and Marilyn Torguson of Latah, Washington; and sister-in-law, Barbara Hite of Hornbrook. Clifford was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Hiem; brother, Author, Melvin, and Kenneth; and sister-in-law, Elaine.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a funeral and committal service to follow at 3 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Officiating the service will be Pastor Kitty Keller of the Ulster United Methodist Church. Full military honors will be accorded by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. The family will provide flowers and requests that contributions may be directed to the Ulster United Methodist Church, c/o Carol Babcock, 5228 Sheshequin Rd., Ulster, PA 18850, in Clifford’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.