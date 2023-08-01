Clifford H. Shaffer, 72, born in Towanda, and of Reedsville, Mifflin County, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A full obituary will appear at http://www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com when available.
