Clifford M. “Archie” Campbell, 62, of Litchfield Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at home.
He was born on February 11, 1960, in Sayre, PA the son of the late William and Norma (Park) Campbell.
Archie’s favorite holiday was Groundhog Day, when he would take his stuffed groundhog, Melvin, bar hopping across the Valley. He enjoyed rabbit hunting and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Archie was a member of the American Legion Post #246 and the Valley Color Guard.
Archie is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years Monica (May) Campbell, children Stephanie Campbell, Christina Campbell, William “BJ” Campbell, and Sandra Sauer, grandchildren Owen Fassett, Jensen Schlosser, and David, Elliott, and Nathaniel Chilson. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law George and Pam Campbell and Larry and Ann Campbell, aunts, uncles and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the American Legion Post #246, Athens, PA, the time will be announced in the future. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Clifford’s memory to the Guthrie Cancer Oncology Center, 5th Floor, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
