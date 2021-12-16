Clifford “Sunny” H. Woodruff, age 71, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at his home in Laceyville, PA.
He was born on February 16, 1950 in Meshoppen, PA, the son of the late Clifford H. Woodruff, Sr. (d. 2002) and Janice Marie Dixon Woodruff (d. 2019). Clifford attended Wyalusing High School where he graduated with the class of 1968. After high school, Clifford began working for Proctor & Gamble in Mehoopany, PA where he worked until his retirement in 1998. In retirement, Clifford offered his help at Jayne’s Orchards and Blueberry Haven during their harvest seasons.
Clifford was a man who loved to be outdoors and could often be found outside tinkering around the house and doing various projects. He was an avid sports fan who loved the New York Yankees and was a member of several bowling leagues in Towanda, Wyalusing, and Tunkhannock. Most of all, Clifford loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Woodruff of Laceyville, PA; his children, Clifford H. Woodruff III (Cindy) of Frederick, MD and Daniel R. Woodruff of Cheboygan, MI; his step- children, Lauri Luxton (Raymond) of Alexandria, VA, Patti Salsman (Zane) of Laceyville, PA and Scott Edsell (Anne) of Middletown, PA; his grandchildren, Collin, Heather, Logan, Paige, Miranda, Dagan, and Maddox; his step-grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, and Jonathon; and many great-grandchildren. Clifford is also survived by his siblings, Judy Hamilton (Roger) and Bonnie Woodruff, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by his son, Randy Woodruff (d. 2017).
A funeral service for Clifford will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home at 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623 and officiated by Reverend Charles Bishop of the Elk Lake and Transue Community Churches. Family and friends may call at the Funeral Home from 2:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clifford’s name to the Wyoming County Relay for Life at www.relayforlife.org/pawyomingvalley.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.