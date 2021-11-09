Clinton L. Heasley, age 59, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. He was born on May 8, 1962 to Charles E. Heasley and Sylvia (Stout) Heasley. After serving in the U.S. Army, he met Bettie (Swingle) Heasley, whom he married Oct. 27,1984. They spent 37 fantastic years together.
Clinton is preceded in death by his father, his in-law parents Wayne and Jacquelyn (Slingerland) Kelley and many other family members.
Clinton is survived by his mother and wife, along with children, Michelle (William) Wood and Justin (Stacy) Heasley; grandchildren, Sumyr, Cadek, Sadie, Gavin and Devon; siblings, Cindy (Joe) Slater, Charles C. (Sharon) Heasley, Clayton (Barbara) Heasley, Carolyn (Mark) Welcome, Crystal (Tom) Walker, Cathlyn (Wally) Recore, Carlton (Jean) Heasley, Cameron (Sherry) Heasley, Clifton Heasley, Cherryl (Kenneth) Stone, and Curtiss (Lisa) Heasley; in-law siblings, Billie Bixby, Beth (David) Watkins, William (Cheryl) Swingle, and Karyn (David) Manwaring; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many others.
Clinton absolutely adored his grandchildren and spoiled them to the extreme. “Papa never said no!” He enjoyed every second spent with family and friends and was the life of every get-together. Everyone loved his bear hugs. He could make even the saddest person laugh.
Clinton enjoyed collecting older Matchbox cars and many, many hats. He had an immense passion for music and began making his own videos and posting them to Facebook.
Everyone he met immediately became his friend and he was willing to help anyone out. He sure was a “Baloo” and “Tigger” in life.
He is going to be missed by so many; until we meet again.
There will be a celebration of Life for Clinton from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the Troy Sale Barn.
