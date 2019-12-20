Clyde E. Burk, 86, of Troy, passed away, Saturday evening Dec. 14, 2019 at his home while surrounded by family. Clyde Eugene was born July 31, 1933 in Williamsport, a son of the late Harold E. Burk and Jean (Nesbitt) Burk Peabody. He attended both Williamsport and canton schools and later received an Automobile mechanic certificate from the Williamsport Technical Institute. Clyde was a proud veteran of the Korean War and served four years with the U.S. Navy. He married the former Barbara Ann McNeal on July 5, 1953 in the Canton Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ). Barbara predeceased Clyde on Oct. 24, 2016 following 63 years of devoted marriage. Clyde owned and operated Burk’s Auto Repair in Troy for over 50 years and later was employed by the Troy Area School District until his retirement. He enjoyed times spent with his family, friends, pets and in his summer home at Mountain Lake. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, reloading and fishing. Clyde was a life member and supporter of the NRA. Mr. Burk was a devote 32° member and past master of the Trojan Lodge 306, the Towanda AASR and the Valley Williamsport AASR. He also belonged to various sportsman’s clubs and was a member of the Troy American Legion Post 49.
Surviving Clyde is his daughter, Debra Bellows Gardner of Canandaigua, New York; a sister, Mary (Bill) Frey of Florida; a sister-in-law, Joyce Rice of Canton; three granddaughters, Annalisa Bellows of Rochester, New York, Theresa (Ryan) Monaghan and Sarah Bellows (Jamie Northrop) all of Naples, New York; four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Adiah, Max and Finnegan; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by brother, Llewellyn (Marcelyn) Burk.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Garry Zuber officiating. The family also extends an invite to the Troy Vets Club at 3 p.m. for light refreshments. A private burial will be in Windfall Cemetery at a later date. The family will provide flowers and suggest your consideration of a memorial to a charity of one’s choice. Share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
