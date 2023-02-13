Clyde Horner (aka Buddy) died peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Surviving is his wife Carol Horner.
Buddy has five children: Tammy Triplet (George) of Forksville; Carolynne LaSuer (Tammy Garrett) of Shunk; Victoria Foust (Donald) of Dushore; Kenton Boyer (Joannie) of Shunk; and Robert Boyer (Denise) of Monroeton. He has a stepdaughter Carol Teichman of Blanden, Pa.
Buddy has 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Also one great, great grandbaby.
He is survived by a brother, William I. Horner of Gildentsville, Pa. He is predeceased by mother Lillian Faust and Clyde Horner, Sr.
He was very active in the community for many years. He was captain of fire police for Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Dept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.