Clyde L. “Sonny” Heskell Jr., 60, of Rome, PA passed away Wednesday evening, July 19, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. “Sonny” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Muncy, PA on October 6, 1962, the son of Clyde L. Heskell Sr. and Carola Rood Heskell. He attended Towanda High School. Sonny began his working career in construction and subsequently drove truck for many years. In later years, he returned to working in construction. Sonny was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, and baking. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren who were his life. Sonny is survived by the love of his life, Tammy Heskell, his children, Trisha (Brandon) Pratt of Towanda, Hope Heskell (Will Caudle) of Columbus, OH, and Brandon (Jennifer) Heskell of Rome, grandchildren, Braeden, Xander and Brielle Pratt, Noah and Alex Smallridge, Zackary and Natalie Heskell, siblings, Sandy (Lee) Masteller, Sherri Strohl, Mike (Bear) Heskell, Brenda Snyder, and Bobbijo Marshall, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his lifelong best friends, Bill and Leo Bump. Sonny was predeceased by his mother, Carola Rood Heskell on July 4, 1998, and father, Clyde L. Heskell Sr. on June 21, 2001.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bradford Unit, 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 in memory of Clyde L. “Sonny” Heskell Jr.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
