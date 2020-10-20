“When an old man dies, a library burns down.”
Clyde Thomas Seeley, well known Canton Township Resident, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor.
He was born April 23, 1934 at the family farm near Windfall to Clyde H. and Mildred (Smith) Seeley.
Clyde graduated from Troy High School in 1952, and later that year he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After proudly serving his country, he returned as a Korean War Veteran and purchased the family homestead from his parents.
He spent his life until retirement developing a purebred registered Holstein herd and making improvements to the farm. The farm remains in the Seeley family as a Pennsylvania Century Farm.
He was a Canton township supervisor for 12 years while farming. After retiring from farming he volunteered for the local literacy program. Dedicated to preserving the beauty of the area where he lived, Clyde used his 4-wheeler to pick up trash along the country roads near the family farm. He was a devoted reader and scholar of history.
Clyde was an avid hunter, New York Giants fan, and a dedicated member of the extended Seeley family through reunions and a lifetime member of the Seeley Genealogical Society. He was an active and supportive community member in many organizations including the VFW, the National Holstein Association and the Bradford County Historical Society. Clyde was also a member of the Canton Moose, the Church of Christ in Alba, the American Legion and a charter member of and volunteered with the BCHA (farm museum). Clyde’s patriotism to his country inspired his contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Clyde is survived by several family members: his daughter, Denise (Dave) Page, their children, Brandon (Cheryl) Page and family, and Denée Page; his son, Gregory (Sheryl) Seeley, their children, Ben (April Taylor) Seeley, Bryant (Laura) Seeley, parents to Clyde’s three great-grandchildren, and Brady (Rachel) Seeley; his son, David Seeley, his children Jessica (Ira) Nienhueser and Kim Seeley; and his daughter, Brigette (Joe) Briggs, their children, Amber and Bryan Briggs. He is also survived by siblings: James Seeley, Veronica Newell, Donna Seeley and their families; brother-in-law, Ralph Coppola; brother-in-law and friend, Duane (Bonnie) Haight and his son, Matthew (Megan Fitzgerald) Haight; his wife, Margaret Hoose Rhodes Seeley and her family; neighbors and friends, Duane (Cindy) Buck, who graciously assisted Clyde for many years. Finally, he was survived by numerous caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Clyde was predeceased by the mother of his children, Joanne Haight Seeley and his siblings: Dalton Seeley, Wendell Seeley, Evelyn Anderson, Madeline Maynard, Betty Seeley, Melissa Powers Coppola and Winifred Smouther.
To honor his love of farming and in lieu of flowers, please send donations in Clyde’s name to the BCHA (farm museum), PO Box 265, Troy, PA 16947. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held.
Arrangements are under the care of Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
