Colin Paul Ferguson, 79, of Bassett, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Ardara, Pennsylvania to the late Colin Campbell Ferguson and the late Gladys Watson Ferguson.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Ferguson; five children; two daughters-in-law; one son-in-law; six grandchildren and one sister.
The family had a private graveside service on Monday. Bassett Funeral Service, Bassett, Virginia is in charge of arrangements.
