Colleen A. (Murtha) Mohr, 85, of Canton, formerly of Landing, NJ, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. A full obituary will be in next week’s paper.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories of Colleen and condolences with the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
