Connie A. Hartford, 77, of Canton, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Connie Ann was born on August 3, 1945, in Terry Town, PA, a daughter of the late Noble Edward Johnson and Hazel Elliott and loving foster parents of the late Herman and Helen Buck.
On Aug 28, 1970, Connie married Harland Hartford in Canton; her beloved Harland passed away on July 9, 2021, following 50 years of a loving marriage.
Connie truly enjoyed feeding all nature’s creatures, especially her Golden Retriever Ranger and her cat Charlie. She also had a true love for horses particularly Rueben and Buddy, long-time companions of the family.
Connie was an excellent cook, and you could always find her in the kitchen, baking fresh apple pies or making a huge batch of spaghetti.
Surviving are her two daughters; Leah “Sis” Hammack and Michelle “Mick” Hartford, both of Canton, a son; Chadwick Ragan of Duncannon; seven grandchildren; Melissa Wise, Trey Brown, Saxie Deal, Copy Ragan, Tabitha Ragan, Charlie Ragan, and Adalyn Hartford; six great-grandchildren; foster siblings; Lavonna Buck Clark, Diana Buck Cole, Steven Buck, Craig Buck, Matt Buck, and Bruce Buck; natural siblings; Gail Forrest, Ricky Bellows, Norma Johnson Hastings, and Sandy Johnson Miller.
Besides her parents and husband, Connie was predeceased by her sons; Donald James Hartford and Harland L. Hartford, Jr; a son-in-law, Jerry Hammack; siblings Edward Noble Johnson and Rachel Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A Memorial Service to celebrate Connie’s life will follow at 6 p.m. with Mr. Bill McIlwain officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Connie’s memory to the Guthrie Hospice, Guthrie Resource Development, One Guthrie Square Sayre, PA 18840, or the Alzheimer’s Association 225 North Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
