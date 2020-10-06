Connie I. Sharer, 67, of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Connie was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 8, 1952, daughter of Joyce Sharer. She graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School, as a member of the Class of 1970. Connie was a devoted housewife and mother prior to working for Cornerstone Forest Products and the U.S. Postal Service. In 1992, she started a new adventure, as the tour director for Sharaton Bus Service. Her love of travel inspired the tour division at Sharaton. Connie planned the most amazing trips and expanded her circle of friends and family throughout the years.
After traveling, Connie worked for Hearthstone Herbs & Everlasting in Rome where she enjoyed all of the flowers. She was the owner and creator of Studio C on Battle Creek Road, where she showcased her artistic talents. It was a favorite stop on Santa’s Sleigh Ride. Her love of painting, creating jewelry, the infamous hair fascinators, and her stained-glass art have been enjoyed by many. She was an avid reader and the president of the Lady Whittemore Reading Club of Standing Stone & Asylum.
Above all of her creativity, she was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her fiancé, Lynne Landmesser; her loving mother, Joyce Sharer; her daughters, Jennifer and Ralph Newton, Jill Sharer and Philip Prater; her granddaughters, Ashlee and Priscilla Newton; her sisters, Rita and Keith Vandemark, Cathy and Brian Youells; her brothers, Ken and Florence Fassett, Martin and Bobbi Fassett and Mike and Laurie Fassett. Connie was greatly loved by several nieces and nephews.
Connie loved spending the summers at her Lake House on Pine Cradle Lake where she would read and enjoy a nice glass of wine with family and friends. Connie is loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Memorials in her memory may be directed to a charitable organization of your choice.
A celebration of her life for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the home of Joyce Sharer, 4168 Clapper Hill Road, Laceyville, PA .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
