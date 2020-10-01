Connie L. Green, 69, of Monroe Township, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Connie was born in Towanda on May 12, 1951, the daughter of Donald G. Schrimp and Marian Louise Hoose. In early years, Connie was employed by Lehto Industries and was later employed by Guthrie Home Care and Caregivers in Sayre. She enjoyed crocheting and crafts.
Connie’s family includes her children, Carla Davidson and husband, Dale, Shane Brown and wife, Kim; five grandchildren, Greg, Amber, Kileigh, Alexis, and Madison; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Gayle Eddy, Lisa Schrimp Weiss and husband, Frank; brothers, Fred Schrimp and wife, Maria, and Chris Schrimp; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Connie was predeceased by her son, Tyrone J. Brown on March 30, 2019; grandson, William George Harley Davidson on Sept. 6. 2020; her father, Donald G. Schrimp on Jan. 25, 2007; her mother, Marian Louise Hoose Miller on April 7, 2005.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, with Rev. Dr. Karen Ballard, pastor of the Rome Presbyterian Church officiating.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, is assisting Connie’s family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
