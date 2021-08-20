Connie L. Morgan, 69, of Canton, Pennsylvania (Leroy Township), passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday morning, August 15, 2021. Connie Lorraine was born in Sayre September 1, 1951, to the late Mace and Marlene (Segur) Gee.
On June 14, 1969, Connie married Russell O. Morgan in the Canton Church of Christ. Together they shared 52 years of wedded bliss and raised two sons. Connie was employed by Endless Mountains Transportation Authority as a Bus Driver for 15 years; where she enjoyed working and assisting the elderly. She was a member of the Marine Corps League and Red Run Rod and Gun Club both of Ralston.
Connie enjoyed traveling, especially the several cruises she shared with her husband Russ. She loved visiting the beach and feeling free as the ocean breeze. Connie had a passion for playing cards and was a very talented Euchre player. She was considered the family Matriarch. Connie’s number one priority was, “family always first”; especially her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are; her devoted husband; Russell “Russ” Morgan, sons; Rusty II (Angela) Morgan of Elkton, MD and Mark (Amber) Morgan of Trout Run, a sister; Carol (Thomas) Miles of Williamsport, grandchildren; Melinda, Marissa, Caleb, Aubrey, Madalyn and Laurel as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and dear friends.
Besides her parents, Connie was predeceased by a brother; Marty Gee.
Visitation will be from 1-2 P.M. on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton; the funeral to celebrate Connie’s life will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Leroy Cemetery.
Family will provide flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Connie L. Morgan’s name to St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
