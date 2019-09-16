Connie L. Smith, 77, of Elkland Township, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born March 29, 1942 in Forksville, she was a daughter of the late Donald G. and Valma P. (Fetherbay) Shaffer. Her husband of 48 years, Mark H. Smith, preceded her in death Jan. 17, 2009.
Connie was an active member of the Forksville United Methodist Church and a former member of the Towanda Garden Club. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and listening to country music. Connie also enjoyed her cats, birdwatching, and above all, spending time with her family and friends. Connie hosted several get-togethers throughout the years, having family and friends together for good food and fellowship.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas (Deborah) Smith of Forksville, Timothy (Teresa Fry) Smith of New Albany, and Todd (Adrienne) Smith of Frisco, Texas; two sisters, Gail (Roy) Henneman of Terri Houte, Indiana and Joyce McCarty of Forksville; six grandchildren, Justin (Natalie) Smith, Drew (Allison) Smith, Cole Smith, Courtney (Delbert Lewis) Smith, Saige Smith, and Cy Smith; a great-grandson, Easton Lewis; and her significant other, Richard Bedford.
In addition to her parents and husband, Connie was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Shaffer, and sister, Marlene Hottenstein.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Pastor Linda Renninger officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Forksville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
