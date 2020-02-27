Connie Lee Decatur, 76, of 20 Pleasant St., Sayre, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township. Connie was born in Sayre, on Sept. 14, 1943, the daughter of Orlando Johnson Sr. and Frances Cole Johnson. She was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the class of 1961. On June 16, 1962, Connie married the love of her life, Richard A. Decatur, at the Sayre Baptist Church. Connie was employed by the Sayre Printing Company for 15 years and was subsequently employed by the Vail-Ballou Printing Company in Binghamton, New York, for five years. Connie returned to work with the Sayre Printing Company (The Evening Times) and in 1994 served as bookkeeper for Decatur’s Automotive until retiring in 2001. Connie loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed riding motorcycle with her husband, Richard, and their membership with the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Connie enjoyed traveling and camping and was a former member of the Wheel Inn in Roaring Branch. Connie attended the North Waverly Chapel in Waverly, New York.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Richard A. Decatur Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Richard A. Decatur Jr. and Carol Decatur of Athens; son-in-law, James Adams of Mechanicsville, New York; grandchildren, Nichole (Matthew) Campbell of Sayre, Christopher (Seneca) Decatur of Athens, Allison Decatur of Athens, Martha (Taylor) Jones of Florissant, Colorado, Mary Adams of Mechanicsville, New York; great-grandchildren, Maddison and Lainey Campbell and Liam Decatur; brother, Gary Johnson and life partner, Don Fisher of Newfield, New York; and nephew, David Johnson. In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her daughter, Sheri L. Adams on Sept. 14, 2019 and her brother, Orlando Johnson Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the North Waverly Chapel, Waverly, New York, with Pastor William Wells officiating. Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in memory of Connie L. Decatur. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.