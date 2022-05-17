Connie Mae Adams, age 72, formerly of Rome, PA, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022, at the Highlands Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Laporte, PA.
Connie was born in Sayre, PA, on May 2, 1950, a daughter of the late Russell Adams and Berdena Mae Fuller Foster.
Connie grew up in Bradford County and moved to California at an early age and later moved to SC and then back to Wyalusing, PA.
She loved her family, and enjoyed reading. Due to her mental illness, she lived in her own little world with great happiness.
Surviving:
Siblings:
Steve Spencer Gasport, NY
Bill Goodenow Chester, SC
Tom Goodenow Hootsdale, PA
Mike Goodenow Chester, SC
Sheri Frisbie Chester, SC
Linda Hunsinger Elmira, NY
Sandra & Raymond Greene Dushore, PA
Susan West Cross, SC
And numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by a special friend, LaVerne F. Owen of Rome, PA, on August 24, 2013.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
