Connie R. Weaver Bixby, 81, of Albany Township, PA passed away Monday morning, July 31, 2023, at her home following declining health. Connie was born in Sayre, PA on January 18, 1942, the daughter of Edward Weaver and Edith Lee Weaver. She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1959. Connie began her working career with Herman Rynveld Sons in New Albany. On June 24, 1960, she married Harold Eugene “Gene” Bixby at the New Albany Baptist Church. Connie was later employed by Peoples State Bank and the Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company in Wyalusing. Connie and her husband Gene owned and operated the Shady Nook Restaurant in New Albany for a number of years.
Connie’s family includes her husband of 63 years, Gene Bixby, daughters, Terri Dieffenbach of Towanda, Cindy (Jeff) Chase of Overton, grandchildren, Daniel (Rebecca) Dieffenbach of Monroeton, Heather (Rick) Stanley of Jamestown, PA, great grandchildren, Andrew Dieffenbach, Krista Dieffenbach, Breanna Stanley, Alyssa Stanley, Victoria Simmons, Jacob Simmons, and Ian Ellis, a great great grandson, Bennett Dieffenbach, her sister, Sally Haverly of Towanda, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Ogden and Irma Strickland and brothers, Truman Brainard and Harold Brainard.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 4, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Christian Church with Pastor Michael Dodd officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Albany Township, PA. The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Evergreen Christian Church in Connie’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.