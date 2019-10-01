Connie Rae Davenport, 76, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by her children.
Connie was born Aug. 26, 1943 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph J. Dooley and Rachel M. Remley. She served as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 50 years in the Berwick and North Towanda congregations.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her brother, Kelly Meyer Dooley. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Knorr of Berwick.
Other survivors include her seven children, Christine McCain of Montrose, Rhonda Klinger of Berwick, Frank Davenport of Mainsburg, Ronald Davenport of Wyalusing, William Davenport of Berwick, Daniel Davenport of Laceyville and Amber Geddes of New Jersey, as well as 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, whom all brought her great joy.
Connie was loved by her many friends and will be remembered for her infectious smile, laugh and her kind and loving spirit.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in North Towanda.
Please direct donations to Hospice or Jehovah’s Witness’ North Towanda congregation.
