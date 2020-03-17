A heart of gold stopped beating, two willing hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. ... Connie Spencer, 56, of Warren Center, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols, www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
