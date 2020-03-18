A heart of gold stopped beating, two willing hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best... Connie Spencer, 56, of Warren Center, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Connie was born on April 2, 1963 in Endicott, New York. She will be dearly missed by her four children, Brianna, Kendall (Tara), Mara, and Jorja; mother and step-father, Mary and Kenneth Sivers; brother, Jake; sister, Susan (James); precious grandchildren, Troy, Joslynn, Kaisyn, Kira, and Logan; and several step-siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Gerald Nichols; paternal grandparents, Delmer and Genevieve Nichols; and maternal grandparents, Guy and Josephine Williams. Connie had a genuine care and concern for others. She was well known through her work as an EMT, and made an impact on the many she helped. Connie was furthering her career as an EMT-A and teaching through Lackawanna College as well as volunteering with the Little Meadows Rescue Squad. Connie loved being a part of the community. She volunteered much of her time with softball, basketball, and volleyball, and especially enjoyed being involved in Team Foy Toy Racing. To know Connie was to love her. Her selfless and generous spirit will be missed by many, especially her beloved family.
Due to the current health issues facing us all, a gathering and service of remembrance will be held at a later date and will be announced on our website. The family encourages you to share your memories, photos of Connie and condolences by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. For friends wishing to give in loving memory of Connie, donations towards Jorja’s college fund would be greatly appreciated.
