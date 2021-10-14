An angel on earth, Connie Sue Larrabee, 75, of Smithfield Township, PA, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital after losing her fight to COVID-19.
She was born on January 14, 1946, in Canton, PA, the daughter of the late Lewis J. and Marcella L. (Guinter) Packard.
Sue enjoyed fattening up the staff at Athens Area School District with cakes, brownies, and blueberry bars for many decades. She would always treat the students to Hershey kisses because she felt that some children didn’t get enough of them at home. She was always choosing kindness. Sue lived her life always looking for the good and always cheering for the underdog. She was always willing to help wherever she could, and she lived her life like no one else.
Sue always loved to attend anything that her grandchildren were involved in. She was the number one fan for soccer, softball, wrestling, cheerleading, volleyball, track, and baseball.
We could all benefit from living our life like Sue. She would want others to lead by example, be the fight for someone in need, and to always strive to be a better person each new day. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
In addition to her parents, Sue is predeceased by the love of her life, Harmon Larrabee, Jr., her granddaughter Stephanie Mullen, her father and mother in-law Harmon and Hannah Larrabee, her brothers John and Brad Packard, and her “sister by love” Janet Packard.
Sue is survived by her children Melissa Mullen and her husband, Brian, Clarissa Galasso and her husband, Wendell, and Harmon Larrabee and his wife, Cheyenne, grandchildren Jennifer Mullen, Lauren Galasso, David Galasso, Owen Galasso, Kendall Galasso, Lilly Galasso, Harmon Larrabee, Emma Larrabee, Asher Mullen, and Oliver Bosewell, brother Gary Packard, sister Marcy Coble and her husband, Bill, several nieces and nephews, and her partner in crime Sheila Harbst.
A time of visitation will be held for family and friends on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 11am-1pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Sue’s memory to the Athens Wrestling Booster Club, 220 Washington Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
