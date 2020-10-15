Connie Turner Barzona, 77, of Sugar Run, formerly of Ulster, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township.
Connie was born in Elmira, New York, on July 23, 1943, the daughter of LaVerne Turner and Velma Sweet Turner. She was a graduate of Burbank High School in Burbank, California. On June 24, 1983, Connie married Fuorie Angelo Barzona in Towanda. Together they operated Fuorie’s Country Store in Ulster until their retirement in 1993. Connie was a member of the Ulster United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and hosting family dinners and decorating during the holidays especially at Christmas which was her favorite time of the year. Connie enjoyed reading, crocheting, and baking as she was known for her special homemade pastries.
Surviving are her daughters, Tina (Jerry) Moon of Phoenix, Arizona, Kay (Albert) Stermer of Granville, Summit; grandchildren, Tabitha Lane Wagner of Granville Summit, Eric Lane of South Waverly; great-grandchildren, Adrienne Estabrook, Lily Wagner and Everly Wagner; sister, Flora (Donald) Johnson; brothers, Arden Turner, Anthony (Sally) Turner all of Sugar Run; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends at Bob’s Restaurant in Wyalusing. In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her husband, Fuorie, on Dec. 28, 2003; brother, Everett Turner and special friend, Jim Chadwick.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Wyalusing Public Library, 115 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853 in memory of Connie Turner Barzona. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, is assisting Connie’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
