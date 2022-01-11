Mr. Conrad Jacob “Connie” Winter, age 72, of Asylum Twp., Bradford Co., PA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 6, 2022, at his home on Kerrick Hill.
Connie was born on October 1, 1949, in Dallas, PA, the oldest of seven children born to the late Fred N. & Hazel Garinger Winter. He graduated from Lake Lehman High School a member of the class of 1967. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy in active duty from 1971 until 1975. After his honorable discharge in 1975 he was transferred to the Naval Reserves until 1994.
While driving school bus for the Lake Lehman School District, Connie was set up on a blind date in 1977 with the former Sharon J. Kissell and the rest was history. They were married on June 16, 1978, in the French Asylum United Methodist Church.
While living in Dallas, Connie worked for Luzerne Motors then Bonner Chevrolet. In 2000, Connie and Sharon moved to their new home on Kerrick Hill, Asylum, Twp., overlooking Sharon’s family farm. He then worked for Penn’s Best, Asylum Township, and also taught truck driving school at Trans American Technical Institute in Jermyn, PA. He lastly was driving water truck and retired in 2017.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #672 in Dallas, PA.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially spoiling all of his nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Surviving:
Wife: Sharon Winter, at home
Brother and sister-in-law: Philip & Krystal Winter, Harveys Lake, PA
Two sisters: Jean & Ralph Swire, Lehman, PA
Lori Williams, Lehman, PA
Three sisters-in-law: Sheila Howe, Lakeland, FL
Sandra “Sandy” & Carl Curtis, Asylum Twp., PA
Tracey Winter, Shickshinny, PA
Two brothers-in-law: Richard Kissell, Swindon, England
Russell Kissell, Berwick, PA
He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by three brothers and a sister-in-law: David Winter, Benjamin Winter, and Fred and Lydia Winter, and also by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph “Gene” & Janice Smith Kissell.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Mr. Austen A. McGee, officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by members of the United States Navy Honors Detail.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning, January 22, 2022, from 9:30 AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be held in the French Asylum Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners) 2 Elizabeth St., Towanda, PA 18848, in loving memory of Conrad “Connie” Winter.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
