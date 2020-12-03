Cora Sutton, 96, of Warren Center, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday evening, Nov. 30, 2020
She was born at the homestead on Water St. Camptown, on Sept. 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Cornelius and Lelia Kissell Kithcart.
On Aug. 15, 1946, she married Frederick W. Sutton. Besides her husband ‘Fritz’, who passed away Jan. 4, 1986, Cora was preceded in death by her friend, Ellis Wilder; her siblings, Donald, Howard, Carl and Corwin Kithcart, Elizabeth Kithcart, Genevieve Jennings, Eleanor Robinson, and Charlotte Sinsabaugh; her son, Fred G. Sutton (d. Dec. 8, 2001); daughter, Beverly C. Detrick; her grandchildren, Rebecca Brotzman, Kevin Sutton, Denise Sutton; and her great-great-grandson, Mason Sutton.
Cora is survived by her daughter Barb (Bruce) Williams of Warren Center, PA whom she lived with for the last eight years; her daughter-in-law, Wanda Sutton of Camptown, PA; her brother, Raymond (Joan) Kithcart of Rochester, NY; her sister, Blanche McGuire of Waverly, NY; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Cora “Teeny” graduated from the Camptown High School, class of 1942. Over the years she worked at Bendix Corporation in Elmira and several dress factories.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing and tending to her many flowers in Camptown. Her favorite baseball team was the New York Yankees and she followed them faithfully. Her favorite player was Derek Jeter.
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play soccer, baseball and basketball and attended games when she was able.
Cora loved games. A special past-time was playing aggravation with her friends Lena and Elwell Kingsley. She shared her passion for Scrabble with many family members.
She was a member of the Camptown Church.
A graveside service for Cora will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Camptown Cemetery with Reverend David Dewing of the Camptown Church officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Camptown Community Church with Reverend David Dewing officiating. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 10 to the time of the service.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Cora’s name to the Camptown Community Church, P.O. Box 96, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.