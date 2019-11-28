Craig Francis Goeckel, 69, of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Towanda, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, following a heroic battle with cancer. Craig was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late William F. and Frances Goeckel. Craig grew up in Towanda, attended St. Agnes School and was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1968. Craig loved all sports excelling in most and was an accomplished athlete at Towanda High School. He continued his education at Juniata College where he received his bachelor’s degree in history.
Craig worked at the First National Bank of Towanda and W. F. Goeckel accounting. In 1982, Craig packed all his belongings in his Ford Escort and moved to Naples, Florida.
He worked as an accountant retiring from Manley Farms as a comptroller in 2004. Craig loved adventures and lived life to the fullest. Craig was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor and loved reminiscing with his old friends. He loved Penn State football, music, travel, golf, trivia and fast cars.
Craig is survived by his life companion of 38 years, Deborah Maddock and together they raised daughters, Daryle Maddock and Renee (Lonnie) Feury. Also surviving are grandchildren, Schuyler and Grady, his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Priscilla Goeckel, his niece, Kris Middaugh and her daughter, Jillian Larnard.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Mr. Paul Sweitzer officiating. Interment will be in the Warren Center Cemetery, Warren Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Towanda Little League, P.O. Box 225, Towanda, PA 18848 in Craig’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
