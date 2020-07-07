Craig Wesley Griffis, 83, of Laurel Hill Road, Milan, Pennsylvania, passed away early Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsy lvania. Craig was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, on March 16, 1937, the son of Verne B. Griffis Sr. and Marjorie L. VanNest Griffis. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1955. On Oct. 25, 1958, Craig married the former Faye McPherson. Craig began his career in construction with general contractor, Nick Shamot, and during this time he built the first of his five homes on Laurel Hill Road in Ulster Township, and was residing in the last home he constructed at the time of his passing. Craig was subsequently employed by Croft Lumber Company in Sayre as a planner and estimator for a number of years. While being employed full-time, Craig continued his education and received his Bachelor of Education degree from Penn State University. From 1976 to 1998, Craig taught building construction at Bradford County Vo-Tech and the Northern Tier Career Center in North Towanda for 22 years until his retirement. During his retirement, Craig was an active volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and completed numerous private building projects in the area. He loved to help those in need and freely volunteered his labor whenever called upon. He enjoyed making flag cases which he provided to area veterans in honor of their service.
Craig was an active member of the Athens United Methodist Church and was a 60-year member and Twice Past Master of Rural Amity Lodge No. 70, Athens, Pennsylvania. He was a member of Amity Royal Arch Chapter No. 293, Athens, Northern Council No. 24 Royal and Select Masons, Athens, Ancient Accepted Order of Scottish Rite 32nd degree bodies of Towanda and Williamsport, the Council of Anointed Kin, the Order of the Silver Trowel, Tall Cedars of Lebanon Sullivan Forest No. 210, Irem Temple Shrine Club, the current president of the Bradford County Shrine Club and held membership as a Past Patron with Rome Chapter No. 26 Order of Eastern Star.
Craig loved spending time with his family, the outdoors and traveling the United States and abroad with his wife Faye. Craig will be remembered for his devoted faith, strong work ethic, integrity, congenial personality, and willingness to help others to learn and better their lives.
Craig’s family includes his children, Kathy G. Watkins and husband Dale of Troy, Pennsylvania, Mark C. Griffis and wife Sheri of Mansfield, Pennsylvania, William A. Griffis and wife Tammy of Westlawn, Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Julia and Melinda Griffis; sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Robert Thurston of Milan; as well as several nieces, nephews cousins and many good friends.
Craig was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Faye McPherson Griffis on Oct. 10, 2018; mother, Marjorie L. Griffis on Sept. 16, 1998; and father, Verne B. Griffis Sr. on March 25, 1999; and brother, Verne B. Griffis Jr. on May 4, 2011.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pennsylvania.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Athens United Methodist Church with Rev. Rich Hanlon, pastor, officiating. Rome Chapter No. 26 Order of Eastern Star will hold a Service of Remembrance at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Rural Amity Lodge No. 70 F. & A.M. will hold a Masonic Funeral Service at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, Rural Amity Lodge No. 70 F. & A.M., P.O. Box 324, Athens, PA 18810, or to Penn-York Valley Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 63, Sayre, PA 18840, in memory of Craig Wesley Griffis. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.