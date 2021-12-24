Craige Harvey Doane Rogers, 63, of Cortland NY passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, Monday evening, December 20, 2021.
Born at home on July 8, 1958 on Peck Hill, Windham Center PA, he is the son of C.Anne Doane Hulburt and the late Raymond E. Rogers Jr.
Craige graduated from Cortland High School in 1977 and was a US Army Veteran, serving from 1979-1985. He previously worked for Marvin Windows & Doors of NY as a Truck Driver/Warehouse Supervisor from 1985-1995; and several years at Cayuga Medical Center of Ithaca as a Security Officer until illness forced him to retire in March of 2019.
Craige did Microd racing with his girls, coached small fry football for the VFW Team; was involved for 10 years in Cub Scouts & Boy Scouts, Cub Master of Pack 188; and raised 2 Eagle Scouts. He enjoyed Dutch oven cooking and computer gaming. He was a member of the American Legion #0489; a lifelong member of the Doane Family Association and the Regional Vice President, as well as the NY/PA Chapter President of the Doane Family Reunion. Craige took pride in his family heritage. Craige was a loving, caring, and giving man that is loved by so many and loved spending time with family. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, and husband. He had a great sense of humor, making us all laugh right up until the end. He always said, “They can take anything from me, but they will never take my sense of humor.”
In addition to his mother, C.Anne, he is also survived by his other mother, Esther Rogers; his wife, Michele Fink Rogers; his children, Brigid Paulk of Cortland NY; Kari (Ricky) Shettleton of Watertown, NY; Raymond (Kiera Fahey) Rogers of Cannon AFB, NM; & William Rogers of Eglin AFB, FL; grandchildren, Blake, Blade, & Valerie Hines; Jeremiah Paulk; LuElla Shettleton; his brothers, George (Jeanne) Rogers, Barry Rogers, and John Burnham; sister, Betty Jane Ishikawa; his brother in law, Alan (Penny) Fink; sister in laws, Debra (Joe) Allington; Becky (Jody) Fitzgerald; Bonnie (David) Stauber; and Patricia Brown Oakley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind his little love pug companion, Lilly-Anne. In addition to his father, Craige was predeceased by his step father, Joseph Hulbert; sister, Annie Rogers; brother, Michael Oakley; brother in law, Robert Fink; sister in law, Susie Rogers; and sister in law, Julie Burnham.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 11am-12pm. A service will follow at 12pm at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W Main Street, Dryden, NY with Steve Lawrence officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Nichols Cemetery, Nichols, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.