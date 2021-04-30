Crystal Louise Morse McLaughlin, age 62, of Ulster, Pa., was born in Elmira, New York, the daughter of Richard R. Morse Sr. and Eleanor Louise Vanderpool Morse Merritt. She attended the E.D. Hardy Elementary School and the Notre Dame High School in Elmira, New York, and the Towanda Junior Senior High School in Towanda, Pa. In 1975 she married George Johnson Sr. and together they had two remarkable children, George A. Johnson Jr. And Tanya S. Johnson. Her children were her greatest joy and she loved them unconditionally. In 1990, Crystal married Brian K. McLaughlin whom she loved until the day she went to heaven. Crystal and Brian raised another daughter, Kimberly Morse Clark, whom she loved unconditionally.
As a young child, Crystal would sit on the porch and have tea parties with her favorite doll, Mrs. Beasley and with her friends, the angels. She sang with them, talked to them and played with them. As she got older, Crystal developed a great love for fishing with her family, crocheting blankets and working jigsaw puzzles. She loved getting the last puzzle piece in, and would often hide just one piece, so she could claim the prestigious place of “finishing” the puzzle. She loved to watch crime shows and listen to country and Gospel music. Her favorite pastime was doing anything at all with her family, laughing and talking, sharing stories and singing to them. Her grandchildren were so very loved and cherished by her.
Crystal was a kind, loving and compassionate wife, mother, sister and friend. Everyone who met her loved her and it didn’t take long for them to realize how special she was. It is impossible to measure the amount of peace and joy and laughter she brought to others.
Crystal is survived by her husband, Brian K. McLaughlin of Ulster, pa., her beloved children George A. Johnson (Heather) of Rome, Pa, Tanya Sue Johnson of Scranton, Pa., Kimberly Clark (Aaron) of Sayre, Pa. and her very special and loved niece Cheri Sue Brown (Mark) of Rome Pa. She is also survived by her sisters Cora A. Culver of Athens, Pa., Connie Morse Woodard of Monroeton, Pa., Bertha Morse of Texas, and Chanda Merritt Sanders of Rome, Pa, also by her brother Richard R. Morse Jr. of Monroeton, Pa. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Bryant Johnson and his children Brayden and Bellamy, Kaitlyn Johnson, Savannah Drummond, Celena Drummond and her daughter A’ngelena, Kamilah Drummond, Michael Clark, and Mariah Clark. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her father Richard R. Morse Sr. , her mother Eleanor Vanderpool Merritt, and her sister-in-law Louann Koepke.
We will hold her in our hearts until we hold her hand in ours in heaven. We know you are fishing, having a cup of tea, and singing with the angels.
Condolences may be shared with family by visiting tiogapointcremation.com.
