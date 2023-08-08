Curt Lee Gardner, 55, of Liberty Corners, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at Towanda Guthrie Memorial Hospital.
Curt was born October 5, 1967, in Towanda, PA., to John H. and Mary Gardner. Curt married Lorie Gibson, and together they had two children. Those who knew Curt best would refer to him as a simple man, who was fond of the outdoors, campfires, cooking for others, and riding ATVs with his grandsons. Curt retired from Eastern Industries as a mechanic in 2014. Curt was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
Curt was predeceased by his father, John H. “Tink” Gardner; father-in-law Bud Hill; dear friend Richard Hood; and brothers-in-law Sam Bennett and Brian Hakes.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Lorie Anne, Towanda, PA; children Curt Jr. (wife, Cassandra), York, PA; and Billy Jack (partner, Shalee Alexander), Williamsport, PA; three precious grandchildren, Cullen, Cohl, and Charlotte; mother, Mary; mother-in-law, Ann Hill; siblings Sno Ann McClinko (husband, Mark), John (wife, Colleen), and Mary Bennett; sisters-in-law, Kim Soster, Cindy Stage, Jackie Gibson, and Johnecca Taylor; brother-in-law, Michael Hakes; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 9th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gardner home in Liberty Corners.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause Curt felt very passionate about, in honor of his memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
