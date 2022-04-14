Curtis D. Spalding Sr., 70, life-long resident of Troy, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Curtis Dale was born in Sayre on March 3, 1952, to the late Curtis E. and Marian Mae (Greenough) Spalding. He attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1970. On November 21, 1970, Curtis married Deborah Burt in the East Troy Methodist Parsonage. Together they shared 51 years of loving marriage and raised two sons. Curt, as known by most, was a hard worker his entire life. As a young man he grew up in the Troy area and assisted with his parent’s businesses, the Troy Motel and Tastee Freeze. Later, he drove truck and was a well-known mechanic throughout the area. He had a great passion for street cars and race cars, which has been passed down through the Spalding family for years. A proud tradition that still continues.
Curt was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting. He was a caring and compassionate man that would help anyone in a time of need. Those who had the pleasure to know Curt would say he was a honest man who was liked by all. Most of all he was a simple man and a outstanding husband, father and grandfather who made sure family always came first. Mr. Spalding was a member of the; Lions Club, Booster Club, 4x4 Racing Team and the Sons of the American Legion all of Troy.
He leaves behind; his wife, Debbie Spalding of Troy, sons; Curtis D. (Wendy) Spalding Jr. of Michigan and William P. (Stacy) Spalding of Troy, grandchildren; Arica (Nathan) Jennings, Blake Spalding (Fiancee Cait), Tyler Spalding, Jared Spalding, Nicole Spalding, great grandchildren; Grant and Lydia Jennings and Connor Spalding, a sister; Cheryl (Eddy) Wright of Mosherville as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Curt was predeceased by his brother Keith Rodrick Spalding.
In maintaining to Curtis’s expressed wishes there will be no services and he will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family in Glenwood Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA is in care of assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Curtis’s name to the Oscoluwa Fire and Hose Company, 88 Firehouse Dr, Troy, PA 16947 or to the Sons of the American Legion, 1 Veteran’s Drive, Troy, PA 16947. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
