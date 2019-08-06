Cynthia “Cindy” Dean, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
Cynthia Sue was born to the late Martin and Elsie (Scriven) Wilcox in 1958 and would have celebrated her 61st birthday on Aug. 22, 2019. Cindy attended Troy High School and graduated with the class of 1977. On Aug. 23, 1991, she married Richard L. Dean Sr., together sharing nearly 28 years of loving marriage. Her main interest in life was the love she shared in her home and with family, especially her granddaughter. Cindy loved animals, camping and was a talented crafter.
Surviving Cindy is her husband, Richard Sr.; son, Martin Dean (and Jon Cox) of Binghamton, New York; daughter, Kathryn “Katie” Miller (and Jon) of Columbia Cross Roads; granddaughter, Bethany; step-children, Dawn Marie, Richard “Buddy,” Cindy K., Tommy and Steven; a sister and best friend, Debbie Glose of Sayre; a half-sister, Pat; several step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, Barb and Ken Stevens.
In accordance with Cindy’s wishes there will be no services. A private family graveside will be held in the Gillett Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc. in Canton, Pennsylvania, is assisting her family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
