On April 16, 2021, while holding her daughter’s hand and “tell everyone I love them” her last words spoken, Cynthia Edkin passed away unexpectedly at UPMC in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, following a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born in Blossburg on Nov. 9, 1955 to the late Kenneth and Gladys (Leonard) Knecht, Cindy grew up and lived in Roaring Branch, surrounded by her family and numerous friends. She was a graduate of Canton High School and was employed by the Wheel Inn and Midway Truck Stop.
Cindy married John Edkin and during their 48 years of marriage, they were blessed with their daughter Joanna (Larry Confer); grandsons, Jacob and Travis (Cassidy Bellows) Butcher; granddaughter, Allyson Butcher; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Eaton Butcher.
Whether you needed Mom, Nan, Aunt Cinny, or Cin, you could always count on finding a faith-filled loving woman of God who would “go to the ends of the earth” to help you with whatever you may need or want. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, going on therapy rides with her granddaughter and sisters, listening to gospel music, and genuinely helping others.
Cindy attended the Roaring Branch Methodist Church and later attended and joined the Canton Seventh-day Adventist Church. Taking after her paternal grandmother, Goldie Graham, Cindy loved God and was a faithful servant by giving Bible studies, teaching Sabbath School, ministering to the community, and was a fervent prayer warrior. You could always count on her having at least one Bible and numerous religious pamphlets in her car at all times.
In addition to her beloved husband, John; daughter, Joanna; grandchildren, Jacob, Travis and Allyson, and great granddaughter, Sophia; Cindy is survived by brothers, Kenny (Barb) Knecht, Williamsport, Roger (Deanna) Knecht, Liberty, David (Paulette) Knecht, Roaring Branch; sisters, Debbie Brown, Williamsport, Mary (Danny) Route, Lori (Dean) Confer, Roaring Branch and Michelle Knecht, Blossburg; brothers-in-law, Earl Moretz, Millerton and Paul Hoffman, Roaring Branch; paternal uncle, Wilse Knecht, Troy; paternal aunt, Mary Ann (John) Mesko, Delaware; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Wade Butcher; sisters, Carolyn “Tink” Hoffman and Sandy Moretz; and special nephew, Tommy Castle.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton with the funeral service and celebration of Cindy’s life at 1 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested while attending. Burial will follow in the Roaring Branch Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Canton Seventh-day Adventist Church in Cynthia Edkin’s loving memory. Please share condolences with family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.