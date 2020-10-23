Cynthia McCarthy, 61, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and went to be with the Lord. Cindi was born on March 1, 1959 in Sayre, to Leonard and Marie Souto of Milan.
She graduated from SRU High School in 1977 and proceeded to get her Cosmetology License from Pauldine’s Beauty School in 1978 in Elmira, New York. Cindi used her talent in cosmetology for over 40 years. On July 31, 1982, she married Brian McCarthy; they moved to Ridgebury, where they built their home and filled it with four beautiful children. Her family was the light of Cindi’s life. Cindi worked at her family’s business, Souto Mold, as a craftsman and artisan, but really was a master of all trades. Cindi enjoyed volunteering in her community and would spend countless hours supporting any of her children’s clubs and sporting events from FFA, YHEC, volleyball, little league, to track and field. She also spent over 30 years volunteering in the Gladys Burnham OPTR. Cindi always had a way to leave things better and a more beautiful than when she found them.
She is survived by her parents; her husband, Brian F. McCarthy of Ridgebury; children, Alexis McCarthy (Taylor Hayes-Leak) of State College, Nicole Stroup (Matt) of Spencer, Shane McCarthy of Ridgebury, Paige McCarthy of Ridgebury; a grandson, Cian Stroup; sisters and brothers, Marc Souto, Liz Ross, Greg Souto, Meloni Janzen, Mona Roccia; in-laws, Francis and Shirley McCarthy, and Sue (Bill) Norton.
Funeral services will be announced at later date by the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
