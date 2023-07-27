Cynthia Steele, formerly Cynthia Hilfiger, peacefully passed away on July 23, 2023, at the age of 76, in Harpursville, NY. She was born on January 19, 1947, in Wellsboro, PA to Thelma (Bolt) Hilfiger and the late Lloyd Merle Hilfiger.
Cynthia dedicated many years of her life as a Secretary for Broome County Public Works. Her exceptional skills and dedication made her an invaluable asset to the organization. Outside of her professional life, Cynthia found joy in various hobbies such as reading, embroidery, and spending quality time with her cherished family and friends.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Merle Hilfiger, as well as her sons, Dennis Steele and Ernest Stapert, and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Hilfiger. She leaves behind a loving family including her mother, Thelma (Bolt) Hilfiger, her sons Darren (Christina) Steele of Elkmont, AL, Michael (Donna) Steele of Quinlan, TX, and Jonathan (Chauntel) Steele of Harpursville, NY., along with several grand-children and great grand-children. Cynthia also had a sister, Jeanine Hilfiger of Troy, PA, brothers Elwyn Hilfiger of St. Cloud, FL and Gary Hilfiger of Troy, along with several nieces and nephews who will dearly miss her presence.
A viewing will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. located at 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 am at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Randy Burton of State Road Church in Mainesburg, PA. Cynthia will then be laid to rest at the State Road Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia’s memory to the charity of one’s own choosing.
