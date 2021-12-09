Dakota James West, 25, of Towanda, PA passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at his home.
Dakota was born in Towanda on June 2, 1996. He loved studying history especially the Civil War and ancestry. Dakota enjoyed annual trips to Gettysburg, PA, and playing video games. Christmas was his most favorite time of the year. Dakota is survived by his mother and stepfather, Wendy A. and Robert Darrow of Mansfield, father and stepmother, Kevin J. and Deborah West of Wysox, brother, Shelby J. West (Hannah Burdick) of Towanda, sister, Katherine M. West of Wysox, his niece and nephew whom he loved and cherished, Jade and James, maternal grandparents, Diane Wood and Dennis Kralick of Mansfield, Jack Wright of Millerton, paternal grandparents, Gary and Kay West of Mountain Lake, paternal step grandmother, Emili Bertugli of Rices Landing, PA, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dakota was predeceased by his uncle, Greg West, and paternal step grandfather, Remo Bertugli.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. The funeral service will be private.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. The family requests that contributions be directed to Dakota J. West Christmas Give Back to the Kids in care of PS Bank, Wysox, PA 18854 or to a local Toys for Tots program. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
